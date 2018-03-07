Market Overview

Urban Outfitters Is One Of The Best-Positioned Softline Retailers, Says Bullish KeyBanc

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2018 11:04am   Comments
Urban Outfitters Is One Of The Best-Positioned Softline Retailers, Says Bullish KeyBanc
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported fourth-quarter results Tuesday that initially sent shares tumbling lower by more than 10 percent. But investors could be misreading the retailer, as the bullish case for the stock hasn't been this strong in some time, according to KeyBanc.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Edward Yruma maintains an Overweight rating on Urban Outfitters' stock with a price target raised from $36 to $45.

The Thesis

For the first time in five years, Urban Outfitters reported that all three of its brands posted positive comps, Yruma said in a Tuesday note. The company's momentum continued quarter-to-date, as comps are higher by a "very high single digit," Yruma said, quoting Urban Outfitters management.

"This fashion shift is taking hold and could augur a more favorable multiyear cycle for softlines," the analyst said. 

Urban Outfitters remains one of the best-positioned companies in softlines, Yruma said. He named multiple reasons to be bullish on the retailer:

  • A strong e-commerce business.
  • Differentiated products and brands.
  • A reasonable fleet of 603 total stores.
  • A growing wholesale opportunity, as evidenced by Anthropologie Home selling at Nordstrom.
  • A "thoughtful" approach to international expansion.

Price Action

Shares of Urban Outfitters were jumping more than 3 percent to $38.16 midmorning Wednesday.

Photo by Citobun/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for URBN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Mar 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2018B. RileyMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for URBN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

