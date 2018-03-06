ICYMI: Spotify, Crypto And Wyoming

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Attention, Crypto Trust Fans

The minds that brought the market the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) are back with four new products, Learn more, in Wayne Duggan’s “The Creator Of GBTC Launches New Products For Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin And XRP.”

When You Think Of Crypto, You’ll Think Of Wyoming

Wyoming and digital currency may seem a less than intuitive match, but lawmakers in The Equality State are looking to change all that. Wayne Duggan writes “How Wyoming Could Become The Crypto Capital Of The US.”

Spotify Speculation

Fresh on the heels of news the streaming music platform Spotify would launch an IPO, sell-side analysts are already prognosticating as to what type of growth the company could see in the short-term. MKM Partners’ Rob Sanderson sees a path to $70 billion, as Jayson Derrick reports.