ICYMI: Spotify, Crypto And Wyoming
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 4:56pm   Comments
The Creator Of GBTC Launches New Products For Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin And XRP
How Wyoming Could Become The Crypto Capital Of The US
Interest in Bitcoin wanes (Seeking Alpha)
Jack Dorsey's Big Monday
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
My 30 Stock Portfolio (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Attention, Crypto Trust Fans

The minds that brought the market the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) are back with four new products, Learn more, in Wayne Duggan’s “The Creator Of GBTC Launches New Products For Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin And XRP.”

Related Link: Jack Dorsey's Big Monday

When You Think Of Crypto, You’ll Think Of Wyoming

Wyoming and digital currency may seem a less than intuitive match, but lawmakers in The Equality State are looking to change all that. Wayne Duggan writes “How Wyoming Could Become The Crypto Capital Of The US.”

Spotify Speculation

Fresh on the heels of news the streaming music platform Spotify would launch an IPO, sell-side analysts are already prognosticating as to what type of growth the company could see in the short-term. MKM Partners’ Rob Sanderson sees a path to $70 billion, as Jayson Derrick reports.

Latest Ratings for GBTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnSell
Jul 2015WedbushInitiates Coverage onOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GBTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

