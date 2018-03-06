Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

E-Trade, TD Ameritrade Upgraded As Market Volatility Returns
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2018 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
E-Trade, TD Ameritrade Upgraded As Market Volatility Returns
Related AMTD
Benzinga To Honor The Most Successful Women In Finance At Women's Wealth Forum
How TD Ameritrade's Twitter Chatbot Works
KBW upgrades both TD Ameritrade and E*Trade (Seeking Alpha)
Related ETFC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
KBW upgrades both TD Ameritrade and E*Trade (Seeking Alpha)

Market volatility has returned in 2018, and that could be good news for online brokers. In fact, one analyst has upgraded two popular online brokers and says there could be earnings beats on the horizon.

The Analyst

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Market perform to Outperform and reiterated his price target of $66.50. He also upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Market Perform to Outperform and reiterated his $61 price target.

The Thesis

There are a number of positive catalysts ahead for online brokers, according to Voigt. First, given the current yield curve, he said net interest margin guidance is likely on the conservative side. Voigt said both TD Ameritrade and E-Trade are well-positioned to benefit from a general environment of inflation and rising rates.

In addition, Voigt said healthy volatility in the market is also good news for profitability.

“More recently, we've seen a return to more normalized equity market volatility and should this persist, we believe that there could be upside to our numbers, even in a scenario where margin balances decline,” Voigt said.

The two stocks’ valuation multiples relative to the S&P 500 have compressed significantly in 2018, including a 16 percent decline for TD Ameritrade and a 12 percent decline for E-Trade. Voigt said this decline is unwarranted and could limit additional downside.

E-Trade appears to be a string buyout target, and Voigt said TD Ameritrade could boost its EPS by double-digits if it decides to pull the trigger on a deal for E-Trade.

Price Action

TD Ameritrade stock traded higher by 1 percent Tuesday, while E-Trade shares climbed 3 percent.

Related Links:

A New Combatant In The Online Brokerage Price Wars: Overstock To Offer $1.99 Trades

One Crazy Week In The Stock Market

Latest Ratings for AMTD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2018Keefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMTD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Kyle VoigtAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ETFC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018
Benzinga To Honor The Most Successful Women In Finance At Women's Wealth Forum
How TD Ameritrade's Twitter Chatbot Works
One Crazy Week In The Stock Market
Pyeongchang 2018: A Winter Olympics Stock Portfolio
Citi Downgrades Charles Schwab On Valuation Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMTD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.