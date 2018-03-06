Market Overview

After 40% Jump, Herbalife Is Heading Higher, Says Citi Analyst

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 12:14pm   Comments
After 40% Jump, Herbalife Is Heading Higher, Says Citi Analyst
Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is up more than 40 percent in 2018, and investors can expect even more gains ahead, according to Citi.

The Analyst

Citi's Beth Kite upgraded Herbalife's stock rating from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $85 to $114.

The Thesis

Multiple positive developments have taken place since January that justify a bullish stance on Herbalife's stock, Kite said in a Monday upgrade note:

Numerous catalysts exist for appreciation in Herbalife's stock, the analyst said. At the most basic level, the company is executing a tender offer and refinancing its debt to both reinvest in the business and buy back its stock in 2019, Kite said. Elsewhere, the company's management team can shift from defense to offense with a new sales strategy, particularly in the expanding Chinese market.

From a fundamental point of view, Herbalife's stock should trade at a 10-percent premium to the overall market, as its headline risk is lower, Kite said. 

"We argue HLF should trade akin to companies with similar sales growth, sales exposure, margin and FCF profiles, like Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), which we value at a 15-percent premium." 

Price Action

Shares of Herbalife were trading at record highs Tuesday and were up 2.45 percent at $96.60 at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of Herbalife. 

Latest Ratings for HLF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HLF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: beth kite Bill Ackman ChinaAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

