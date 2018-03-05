Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Valeant, Overstock And Biotechs
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2018 6:35pm   Comments
Share:
Related GRPN
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Groupon +1.6% as Morgan Stanley lifts to Neutral (Seeking Alpha)
Related REGN
7 Biotech Stocks With Clinical Trial Outcomes In March
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Tariff War Protection For Boeing (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 5, 2018.

A Valeant Bear Relents

Learn what finally convinced Deutsche Bank’s Gregg Gilbert to grant a buy rating to Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: VRX) in Elizabeth Balboa’s “How Valeant Finally Won Over A Longtime Bear.”

Overstock Bull Sharpens His Horns Ahead Of ICO

Despite last week’s SEC scare, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is still a hot stock with plenty of upside, according to D.A. Davidson. Get some background on this bull’s thesis in Wayne Duggan’s “Analyst Stays Bullish On Overstock's tZERO Coin Offering Despite Regulatory Risk.”

Related Link: Morgan Stanley Says Groupon's 16% Decline In 2018 Is 'Overdone'

Keep Your Eyes Peeled For These 7 Biotechs In March

From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) to ImmunoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN), several biotechs are expected to release meaningful updates on their clinical programs this month. Shanthi Rexaline has the details.

Latest Ratings for GRPN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jan 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Cryptocurrency News Previews After-Hours Center Markets Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMGN + GRPN)

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
7 Biotech Stocks With Clinical Trial Outcomes In March
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Morgan Stanley Says Groupon's 16% Decline In 2018 Is 'Overdone'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: AXA Buys XL Group, Biotech Preview, Small Banks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GRPN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.