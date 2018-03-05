ICYMI: Valeant, Overstock And Biotechs
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, March 5, 2018.
A Valeant Bear Relents
Learn what finally convinced Deutsche Bank’s Gregg Gilbert to grant a buy rating to Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: VRX) in Elizabeth Balboa’s “How Valeant Finally Won Over A Longtime Bear.”
Overstock Bull Sharpens His Horns Ahead Of ICO
Despite last week’s SEC scare, Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is still a hot stock with plenty of upside, according to D.A. Davidson. Get some background on this bull’s thesis in Wayne Duggan’s “Analyst Stays Bullish On Overstock's tZERO Coin Offering Despite Regulatory Risk.”
Related Link: Morgan Stanley Says Groupon's 16% Decline In 2018 Is 'Overdone'
Keep Your Eyes Peeled For These 7 Biotechs In March
From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) to ImmunoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN), several biotechs are expected to release meaningful updates on their clinical programs this month. Shanthi Rexaline has the details.
Latest Ratings for GRPN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2018
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Jan 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for GRPN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Cryptocurrency News Previews After-Hours Center Markets Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.