Data company Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s new subscription and rental offerings are likely to drive strong annual recurring revenue growth through 2020, according to Bernstein.

Zane Chrane of Bernstein upgraded Teradata shares from Underperform to Market-Perform and raised the stock’s price target from $33 to $39.

New subscription offerings are likely to grow the portion of Teradata’s revenue that is recurring and lead to sustainable and consistent revenue streams over the long run, Chrane said in a Monday note.

“We forecast Teradata can grow total [annual recurring revenue] at a 9-percent CAGR through fiscal 2020, driven largely by growth in the company's new subscription/rental offerings," the analyst said.

Tetradata is also positioned to capture upside from increased market-wide capital expenditures spending, which is expected to grow at nearly 5 percent in 2018 and primarily trickle toward modernizing IT and cloud initiatives, Chrane said.

Tetradata shares were up more than 6 percent at $41.56 late in Monday's trading session.

