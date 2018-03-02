Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Despite A Pristine Q4, Stifel Downgrades VMWare On Overhang From Parent Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT)
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Despite A Pristine Q4, Stifel Downgrades VMWare On Overhang From Parent Dell Technologies NYSE:DVMT
Related VMW
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump, Tariffs, Trade Wars And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2018
Analysts adjust VMware targets after earnings, potential Dell merger (Seeking Alpha)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported fourth-quarter results after the close Thursday, with 14-percent revenue growth, 20-percent license revenue growth and an 18-percent increase in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Notwithstanding the stellar results, the stock reacted with a steep move to the downside.

The Analyst

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded VMware from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $152 to $135.

The Thesis

VMware, despite forecast-beating results, is likely to be weighed down by the ongoing overhang from "potential business opportunities" being evaluated by parent company Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) and the impact it will likely have on the company, Reback said in a Thursday note.

The earnings beat came about due to top-line upside and the leverage in the model, the analyst said. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow also exceeded estimates, he said. 

"VMware delivered solid growth across products and geographies along with continued commentary around a healthy spending environment as organizations undergo digital transformation to drive agility," Reback said. 

Stifel said it believes VMware's results along with secular tailwinds continue to bode well for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) when they report February quarter-end earnings in a few weeks.

VMware's positive commentary about hybrid cloud is a plus for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), given its strong hybrid cloud portfolio, Reback said. 

The Price Action

VMware shares were up about 36 percent over the past year up until Thursday.

At the time of writing, the shares were slipping 5.4 percent to $116.98. 

Related Links:

UBS: The Street Isn't Pricing In Oracle's Cloud Transition

Nomura: Red Hat Could Have $66 Billion Total Addressable Market By 2020

Latest Ratings for VMW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Mar 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Mar 2018Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for VMW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brad Reback StifelAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + DVMT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2018
Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Time Warner And More
Smartphone Demand Hits A Peak: What's Next For The Technology?
Vetr Crowd Downgrades Microsoft To Hold
Benzinga To Honor The Most Successful Women In Finance At Women's Wealth Forum
6 Big Name Stocks Hedge Fund Managers Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VMW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.