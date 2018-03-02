Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Overweight On WABCO, Deere, Caterpillar, United Rentals Among Machinery Stocks
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Overweight On WABCO, Deere, Caterpillar, United Rentals Among Machinery Stocks
Related WBC
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2018
Related DE
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2018
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Upcoming Dividends: 84 Companies, 42 Increases, 21 Double-Digit Increases (Seeking Alpha)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of machinery stocks belonging to the three industry subgroups — trucks and suppliers, agriculture and construction — in a Friday note.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis initiated coverage of the following stocks:

Trucks and Suppliers

  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Underweight/$69
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC): Overweight/$159
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI): Equal-weight/$173
  • Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG): Equal-weight/$32

Agricultural Machinery

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE): Overweight/$195
  • CNH Global NV (NYSE: CNH): Equal-weight/$14.50
  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO): Equal-weight/$69

Construction Machinery

  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): Overweight/$185
  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK): Equal-weight/$86
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX): Equal-weight/$45
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI): Overweight/$194

The Thesis

Trucks And Supplies

NAFTA Class 8 sales will peak in 2018, Yakavonis said. Morgan Stanley is below consensus on 2019 estimates. 

The analyst sees limited upside to truck OEMs from earnings per share revisions. Additionally, potential electric vehicle disruption is likely to exert pressure on multiples in the firm's bear case, Yakavonis said. 

Secular safety and autonomous tailwinds benefit WABCO, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Agricultural Machinery

Overweighted Deere is likely to be supported by the North American cycle and a potential rebound in corn and soybean prices, Yakanovis said. Inventory headwinds are projected for AGCO, while the analyst said diversification makes CNH relatively less appealing. 

See also: Stifel Upgrades Navistar On Long-Term Potential, Turnaround Story

Construction Machinery

Morgan Stanley sees rising earnings per share revisions for construction machinery companies due to strong end markets, a robust replacement cycle and supportive inventory levels. Valuations of the stocks of these companies look sustainable, Yakavonis said. 

The firm named Caterpillar as its top pick in this segment, while it sees United Rental surging in North American equipment rentals.

Price Action

Here's how the stocks have performed over the last year:

  • PACCAR: Down 0.71 percent.
  • WABCO: Up 18.18 percent.
  • Cummins: Up 4.16 percent.
  • REV Group : Down 6.09 percent.
  • CNH: Up 31.16 percent.
  • AGCO: Up 5.79 percent.
  • Caterpillar: Up 51.64 percent.
  • Oshkosh: Up 9.49 percent.
  • Terex: Up 22.87 percent.
  • United Rentals: Up 29.90 percent.

Related Link:

The Goldman Pair Trade In Machinery: PACCAR Upgraded, Terex Downgraded

Latest Ratings for WBC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformMarket Perform
Feb 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WBC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Courtney Yakavonis Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGCO + CAT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2018
Podcast: There's One Big Problem With 'Synchronized Global Growth'
Cramer Looks At The Dow's Biggest Losers
Trump's Infrastructure Plan: What You Should Know
TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
Investor Movement Index January Summary
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WBC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.