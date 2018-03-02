Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump's Steel Tariffs Are Stronger Than The Market Expected, Says Longbow Analyst
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2018 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Trump's Steel Tariffs Are Stronger Than The Market Expected, Says Longbow Analyst
Related AKS
Trump's Comments On Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Shake The Markets
Height Securities: Concrete Proposal Unlikely To Emerge From Trump's Tariff Meeting With Steel, Aluminum Execs
U.S. Steel downgraded at BAML, seeing limited benefit from tariff (Seeking Alpha)
Related NUE
Trump's Comments On Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Shake The Markets
Height Securities: Concrete Proposal Unlikely To Emerge From Trump's Tariff Meeting With Steel, Aluminum Execs
U.S. Steel downgraded at BAML, seeing limited benefit from tariff (Seeking Alpha)

President Donald Trump’s decision to enact a 25-percent tariff on imported steel took the market by surprise Thursday and left analysts scrambling to update their outlook for U.S. steel stocks.

The Analyst

Longbow Research analyst Chris Olin reiterated Buy ratings for the following four steel stocks and adjusted the price targets as follows: 

Protectionist policies were already baked into steel stock prices and earnings outlooks, but Trump’s decision to opt for a 25-percent tariff was more aggressive than the market was anticipating, Olin said in a Friday note. Despite a recent run-up in steel stocks, the latest news leaves room for further upside, the analyst said. 

“We still expect steel mills to benefit from rapid upward spot price movement throughout 2018 with a higher-than-expected floor in 2019,” Olin said. As a result, he said Wall Street earnings estimates will need to be adjusted much higher in the coming days.

Longbow is valuing U.S. steel stocks using a long-term HRC price range of between $750 and $775/ton. However, Olin expects prices to range between $850 and $875 per ton by the second quarter.

Olin made the following adjustments to his 2019 EPS projections:

Nucor raised from $1.75 to $7.33.

Steel Dynamics raised from $1.03 to $5.

U.S. Steel raised from $2.15 to $7.27.

AK Steel raised from 24 cents to $1.25.

Price Action

The prices of all four steel stocks surged between 3 and 10 percent Thursday following Trump’s announcement. The stocks are now up between 15 and 54 percent in the past three months.

Related Links:

Trump's Comments On Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Shake The Markets

Analysts Break Down The Sec. 232 Steel Investigation

  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) target unchanged at $9.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) target raised from $78 to $88.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) target raised from $55 to $60.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) target raised from $50 to $63.

  • The Thesis

Latest Ratings for AKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jan 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Jan 2018JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Politics Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + NUE)

Trump's Comments On Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Shake The Markets
Height Securities: Concrete Proposal Unlikely To Emerge From Trump's Tariff Meeting With Steel, Aluminum Execs
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
ICYMI: MiMedx, Walmart Earnings, Strength In Steels, Bull Calls On PagSeguro
Analysts Break Down The Sec. 232 Steel Investigation
45 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.