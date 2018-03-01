Market Overview

Investors May Have To Wait Further For L Brands Recovery

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 4:57pm   Comments
Investors May Have To Wait Further For L Brands Recovery
L Brands (LB) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Disappointing 2018 guidance means a rough start to the year for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB), according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Analyst

BofA's Lorraine Hutchinson maintained an Underperform rating on L Brands with a $38 price target.

The Thesis

L Brands’ fiscal 2018 EPS guidance of $2.95-$3.25 per share falls below the consensus of $3.46, indicating that margin recovery will not be achieved in 2018, Hutchinson said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)

The retailer reported fourth-quarter results and 2018 guidance after the close Wednesday.

“February was not the rebound investors had hoped for," the analyst said. 

A decline in loungewear sales strength put further pressure on margins for the Victoria’s Secret brand, the analyst said.

“We think the current valuation does not appropriately reflect the earnings risk related to challenges at Victoria's Secret," Hutchinson said. 

Price Action

L Brands was down 13.87 percent at $42.49 at the close Thursday. 

Latest Ratings for LB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2018Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Feb 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Bath & Body Works Lorraine Hutchinson Victoria's SecretAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

