ICYMI: Snapchat, Molecular Biotech's CEO Speaks, SEC Examines Crypto ICOs

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, March 1, 2018.

SEC Probes Crypto

With headlines that briefly sent bitcoin and other digital currencies falling, the Wall Street Journal reported the SEC is investigating companies and advisers in the cryptocurrency space. Wayne Duggan alerted readers to stocks the Street seemed to think were most exposed, in “6 Stocks Moving On News Of SEC’s Crypto Probe.”

Snapchat Update Filtering Out Users?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) continues to take criticism from all sides regarding its recent update to the Snapchat platform, but Stifel analysts highlighted data that seems to confirm concerns the changes are leading to lower user engagement. Jayson Derrick reports.

Moleculin Biotech And The ‘Remarkable’ Leukemia Treatment Candidate

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) is hoping to succeed by forging a path where other biotechs fear to tread - rare and hard to treat diseases. Learn more from an exclusive conversation with the company’s CEO, in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Moleculin CEO Says Acute Myeloid Leukemia Candidate Could Be 'Remarkable'.”