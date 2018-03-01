Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Waits For The Right Entry Point In Rayonier, A 'Pure Play' Timber REIT
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Citi Waits For The Right Entry Point In Rayonier, A 'Pure Play' Timber REIT
Related RYN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2018
Why You Should Consider Rayonier For Your Portfolio

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is a timberland REIT with assets in the U.S. and New Zealand. The company recently announced the addition of a Marcato Capital Management executive to its board.

The Analyst

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari initiated coverage of the shares of Rayonier with a Neutral rating and $37 price target.

The Thesis

Rayonier is "the most 'pure play' of the four publicly traded timber REITs," Pettinari said in a Thursday note, with 77 percent of its last 12 months EBITDA drawn from timber segments versus a 54-percent average among the peer group. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Pettinari said he likes Rayonier's "best-in-class" southern timber portfolio and exposure to Asian export markets. The Florida-based trust holds 2.6 million acres of timberland. 

Given the recent outperformance of the stock — which is up 19 percent over the past year compared to a 14-percent decline in the REIT Index and a 4-percent gain by  Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) — Citi said it would wait for a more attractive entry point and greater conviction in southern log price improvement.

Among the timber REITs, Citi said it prefers Weyerhaeuser.

The Price Action

Rayonier shares are up about 19 percent over the past year.

Related Links:

How to Start Investing In The Real Estate

Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates

Latest Ratings for RYN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Feb 2017DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RYN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Anthony Pettinari CitigroupAnalyst Color REIT Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYN + WY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2018
12 Stocks To Watch For February 2, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2018
Why You Should Consider Rayonier For Your Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RYN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.