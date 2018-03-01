President Donald Trump will meet with steel and aluminum executives Thursday, leading some to speculate an import tariff announcement is imminent, according to Reuters.

But Height Securities considers a final proposal on rates or quotas unlikely to be released.

“We expect that ongoing opposition from foreign partners, Congressional leaders, industry representatives from manufacturing industries and the Defense Department will push any final proposal further into March,” Height analysts said in a Thursday note. “ ... If we do receive any announcement today, it will likely be short on detail and may ignore aluminum altogether, as we understand the DoD has significant concerns with imposing any restrictions on aluminum imports.”

Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2018

Headlines from the meeting are expected to bolster sentiment around the steel industry — but not necessarily around the U.S. economy.

RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas said tariff talk should not be considered positive.

The imposition of tariffs on steel & aluminum is not just bad policy but the worst form of crony capitalism. This will lead to higher consumer costs on autos & transportation. Why protection for firms that just got large tax cuts? — Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) March 1, 2018

Height asserted that no meeting outcomes or policy perspectives are certain, considering the president’s mercurial mindset amid the Mueller investigation, staff turnover and “infighting among his closest advisers.”

At the time of publication, U.S. steel stocks were trading higher off the open. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) was up 5.3 percent, AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) 8.3 percent, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) 2 percent and Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) 1.7 percent.

Editor's note: Around 12:30 p.m. ET, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff for steel and 10 percent tariff for aluminum.

