Empire Analyst Sees 200% Upside To This Women's Health Biotech
Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) is rapidly expanding — its sales force, its treatment indications, its revenue and its fan base, according to a bullish analyst.
The Rating
Empire Asset Management Company’s Dr. Cathy Reese initiated coverage on Viveve Medical with a Buy rating and $10 price target.
The Thesis
The women’s health company commercializes a technology that uses radiofrequency to enhance collagen production and tighten tissue.
The Viveve System, which received FDA marketing clearance for hemostasis in fall 2016, will soon enter a second set of trials for vaginal laxity, a $7-billion global market opportunity by Empire’s estimates. The study is intended to support appeals for a label expansion to include treatment of female sexual function.
Viveve also plans to develop the system for stress urinary incontinence.
“Our expectations for revenue growth, positive future clinical data, label expansion(s) and increased physician and patient acceptance of the Viveve System support our belief that investors’ interest and confidence in this company will continually strengthen,” Reese said in a note. “Additionally, the aesthetic market does not seem to shy away from M&A activity.”
Price Action
At the time of publication, Viveve shares were trading up 1.63 percent at $4.36.
Related Links:
FDA Watchlist: Catalysts To Look Out For This February
Latest Ratings for VIVE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Empire Asset Management
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|Northland Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2017
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for VIVE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Cathy Reese Dr. Cathy ReeseAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.