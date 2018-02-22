Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) is rapidly expanding — its sales force, its treatment indications, its revenue and its fan base, according to a bullish analyst.

Empire Asset Management Company’s Dr. Cathy Reese initiated coverage on Viveve Medical with a Buy rating and $10 price target.

The women’s health company commercializes a technology that uses radiofrequency to enhance collagen production and tighten tissue.

The Viveve System, which received FDA marketing clearance for hemostasis in fall 2016, will soon enter a second set of trials for vaginal laxity, a $7-billion global market opportunity by Empire’s estimates. The study is intended to support appeals for a label expansion to include treatment of female sexual function.

Viveve also plans to develop the system for stress urinary incontinence.

“Our expectations for revenue growth, positive future clinical data, label expansion(s) and increased physician and patient acceptance of the Viveve System support our belief that investors’ interest and confidence in this company will continually strengthen,” Reese said in a note. “Additionally, the aesthetic market does not seem to shy away from M&A activity.”

Price Action

At the time of publication, Viveve shares were trading up 1.63 percent at $4.36.

