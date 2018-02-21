Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Texas Roadhouse Is A 'Model Of Consistency,' Analyst Says

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2018 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Texas Roadhouse Is A 'Model Of Consistency,' Analyst Says
Related TXRH
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Texas Roadhouse heads lower after earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) reported its fourth quarter results Tuesday, which reinforced the bullish case for owning the stock, according to BMO.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets' Andrew Strelzik maintains an Outperform rating on Texas Roadhouse's stock with a price target boosted from $57 to $60.

The Thesis

Texas Roadhouse indicated that comps accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter and reached its highest level in over two years, Strelzik said in a note. The Texas-themed steakhouse chain's comps outperformed the restaurant industry by more than 500 basis points. The company's 4.7 percent comps to date in the first quarter is also "well ahead" of the industry.

Texas Roadhouse remains "best positioned" to benefit over the next 12 months, according to Strelzik. Lower income Americans are likely to see the strongest spending increase from tax policy change and Texas Roadhouse is an ideal trade-up restaurant given its value proposition. Bar and grill concepts like Texas Roadhouse are also among the most preferred type of restaurants among consumers who seek value outside of grocery stores.

The "consistency" of Texas Roadhouse's business model and ability to deliver strong traffic growth in a difficult casual dining environment is attractive and is likely to drive its stock higher over time.

Price Action

Shares of Texas Roadhouse were trading higher by 2.3 percent at $58.21.

Related Links:

Wedbush On Texas Roadhouse: This Type Of Growth Shouldn't Be Possible

Are Restaurants Safe From The Amazon Effect?

Image credit: Niceckhart (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for TXRH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TXRH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew StrelzikAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXRH)

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2018
Wedbush On Texas Roadhouse: This Type Of Growth Shouldn't Be Possible
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TXRH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.