New Names, Old Classics Among Short Sellers' Top Stocks

FIS Astec Analytics has released its weekly list of the most popular stocks among short sellers. This week’s list is topped by a dating website company making its first appearance on the list.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s hottest stocks among short sellers.

Top Pick: Match Group

Short sellers clearly see the gains Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) logged in recent months as an opportunity to profit on the stock’s ultimate downfall. In the month of February, short interest surged 51 percent, pushing utilization rates as high as 94 percent before a fresh batch of supply hit the market.

Tesla

Short volume in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased 5 percent over the past two weeks as the company continues to struggle to hit Model 3 production targets. Despite a rising supply of available shares, utilization remains at an elevated 73 percent.

Barclay’s Junk Bond ETF

Short sellers have turned very bearish on the SPDR Barlcay’s Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSE: JNK) now that interest rates appear to be on the rise. FIS Astec reports that 98 percent of available shares are being utilized.

Fossil Group

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) experienced a huge pop following its most recent earnings report, but short sellers were quick to jump in and bet the move wouldn’t last. FIS Astec reports Fossil just hit a new 12-month high in short interest, and its utilization rate stands at 91 percent.

Iconix Brands

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) is the second stock to debut on the hot shorts list this week. The apparel stock has tumbled 82 percent in the last year, but short sellers are hanging on for the ride, with utilization at 83 percent.

Under Armour

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has been a regular on the top shorts list for months. After easing at the end of 2017, short interest has surged in recent weeks, and short sellers now hold 90 percent of available shares.

