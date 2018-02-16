Fewer Assets, High Cash Balance Make Equity Commonwealth An Excellent Defensive Stock, Says Stifel
A heavy cash balance, strong balance sheet and a "fill and flip" rental strategy make Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) a "prototypical defensive stock," according to Stifel.
The Analyst
Stifel's John W. Guinee upgraded Equity Commonwealth from Hold to Buy and modestly raised the stock’s target price from $31 to $32.
The Thesis
EQC has a roughly $2.2-billion cash balance, with net cash comprising over 50 percent of the Chicago-based office REIT’s net asset value, Guinee said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)
EQC’s "fill and flip" rental strategy of actively selling assets in a still-strong rental environment is a positive defensive catalyst for the stock, the analyst said.
Guinee described the REIT’s strategy as “actively leasing up vacancy at the prevailing market rent with a heavy dose of capex, and then selling the income stream.”
Price Action
At the time of publication, shares of Equity Commonwealth were trading up 2.18 percent at $29.58.
Related Links:
KeyBanc's Guide To REITs In 2018: Expect 5-10% Returns
2 REIT Picks From Bank Of America
Latest Ratings for EQC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Sep 2016
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Sector Perform
|Sep 2016
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for EQC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: John W. Guinee Office REITAnalyst Color REIT Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.