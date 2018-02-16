Market Overview

Alarm.com: 4 Reasons Why Imperial Capital Turned Bullish

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2018 9:21am   Comments
Alarm.com: 4 Reasons Why Imperial Capital Turned Bullish
AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM), a cloud-based security provider, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. 

The Analyst

Imperial Capital's Jeff Kessler upgraded Alarm.com Holdings' stock rating from In-Line to Outperform with an unchanged $45 price target.

The Thesis

The case for owning Alarm.com's stock is fourfold, Kessler said in a research report:

  • Expectations for 25-percent year-over-year growth from the SaaS and license segment.
  • Expectations for growth of over 20 percent in hardware and other segment sales.
  • The "increasingly strong" revenue growth from non-core security services like HVAC, which is up more than 100 percent year-over-year.
  • The company's competitive positioning within the automation industry.

Alarm.com's strategy to grow its user base is four-pronged, the analyst said:

  • Selling more profitable upgrades to existing customers.
  • A slow but increasing exposure to its largest clients, including ADT.
  • A focus on the international market, which is "beginning to reach critical mass." 
  • Potential growth from utilities, vacation homes and long-term health care.

Finally, the recently passed tax reform will benefit Alarm.com, as the corporate tax rate should drop from 36 percent to 26 percent, which alone adds 12 cents per share in EPS power, according to Imperial Capital. 

Price Action

Shares of Alarm.com were trading flat early Friday morning.

Photo courtesy of Alarm.com.

Latest Ratings for ALRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Imperial CapitalUpgradesIn-LineOutperform
Jan 2018JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

Posted-In: Home Security imperial capital Jeff Kessler securityAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

