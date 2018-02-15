Market Overview

ICYMI: Bonds Hurt Stocks, GE's Doldrums, KODAKCoin
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Bonds Vs. Stocks

Have you wondered why the recent market volatility has been accompanied by so much mention of bond yields? Fear not, Wayne Duggan explains the correlation between rising yields and rocky equity markets in “Why Increases In US Bond Yields Hurt Your Stocks.”

Related Link: Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Talks NAFTA, Trump And Regulated Marijuana Trade

GE Stock May Take A While To See The Light

According to Barclays’ Julian Mitchell, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) still isn't a buy, despite losing more than half its market cap within a year’s time. Find out what keeps the sell-side firm on the sidelines, in Jayson Derrick’s “Analyst: GE Has More 'Unpleasant Surprises' Ahead.”

A KODAKCoin Moment

Following the recent initial coin offering of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)’s own cryptocurrency, Shanthi Rexaline answers: “KODAKCoin: How To Buy It.”

