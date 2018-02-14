ICYMI: Uber Earnings, Fossil Short Squeeze, Avis Downgraded
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Fossil Digs Up 80% Upside
Shares of Fossil Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) spiked as high as 82 percent Wednesday after reporting a big Q4 top and bottom line beat. But the outsized upside was due to a short squeeze rather than the market appreciating the company’s performance. Wayne Duggan reports.
Related Link: Is Fossil's 80% Surge Justified? KeyBanc Says It's Just The Beginning
Goldman Sachs Makes Bearish Call On Avis
Rental car stock Avis Budget Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) could see as much as 18 percent downside, according to Goldman’s David Tamberrino. To learn more, check out Shanthi Rexaline’s “Goldman Sees 18% Downside To Avis Budget Group, Downgrades to Sell.”
Checking In On Uber’s Turnaround
Though not a public company, ride-sharing pacesetter Uber’s Q4 results still drew headlines this week. Elizabeth Balboa reviews the quarter, in “In Numbers And Narrative, Uber's Q4 Suggests A Recovery.”
Latest Ratings for CAR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Nov 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
