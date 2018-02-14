ICYMI: Uber Earnings, Fossil Short Squeeze, Avis Downgraded

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Fossil Digs Up 80% Upside

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) spiked as high as 82 percent Wednesday after reporting a big Q4 top and bottom line beat. But the outsized upside was due to a short squeeze rather than the market appreciating the company’s performance. Wayne Duggan reports.

Goldman Sachs Makes Bearish Call On Avis

Rental car stock Avis Budget Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) could see as much as 18 percent downside, according to Goldman’s David Tamberrino. To learn more, check out Shanthi Rexaline’s “Goldman Sees 18% Downside To Avis Budget Group, Downgrades to Sell.”

Checking In On Uber’s Turnaround

Though not a public company, ride-sharing pacesetter Uber’s Q4 results still drew headlines this week. Elizabeth Balboa reviews the quarter, in “In Numbers And Narrative, Uber's Q4 Suggests A Recovery.”