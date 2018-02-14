Market Overview

Canaccord On Twilio's Q4: Not Much For Shorts To Complain About

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2018 12:54pm   Comments
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's market close, leaving little to no ammunition for shorts to hold on to, according to Canaccord Genuity.

The Analyst

Canaccord Genuity's Richard Davis maintains a Buy rating on Twilio's stock with an unchanged $38 price target.

The Thesis

Twilio's positioning is "much better than the ardent bears would lead you to believe," Davis said in a Tuesday note. The analyst named his three main takeaways from the report:

  • Growth in the "bread-and-butter" customer remains robust.
  • Management's guidance ahead of expectations implies a "set up for upside."
  • A management refresh is well-positioned to lead the company through its "next leg of its go-to-market evolution."

Investors are encouraged to buy Twilio's stock before the bottom half of 2018, Davis said. At that point, margins are likely to move higher and year-over-year comparisons will ease as the company lapses its setback with Uber.

"We'd be inching into the stock here, but for those who opt more for a wait-and-see, we wouldn't hold out much later than this summer, as that's likely when others will reach our conclusion." 

Price Action

Shares of Twilio were up nearly 18 percent midday Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018JP MorganMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity Richard Davis UberAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

