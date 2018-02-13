ICYMI: Litecoin Cash, Lumber Liquidators Defended, Blockchain Hiring
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Litecoin Cash Controversy
Like bitcoin before it, Litecoin will soon have an unaffiliated crypto created by a fork in its blockchain, but some, including Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, are questioning its legitimacy. Wayne Duggan reports.
Lumber Liquidators Defended
A day after Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (NYSE: LL) was downgraded by Wedbush, Oppenheimer came to the stock’s defense with a midday note. Check out their opposing thesis, in Jayson Derrick’s “Oppenheimer Disagrees With Wedbush's Negative Lumber Liquidators Stance.”
Crypto Careers
Would you rather work in the blockchain space than trade it? Check out the career prospects, in Wayne Duggan’s “The Tech Giants That Are Hiring For Blockchain Positions.”
Latest Ratings for LL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Wedbush
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Dec 2017
|Moffett Nathanson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
