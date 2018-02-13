Market Overview

ICYMI: Litecoin Cash, Lumber Liquidators Defended, Blockchain Hiring
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2018 5:34pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Litecoin Cash Controversy

Like bitcoin before it, Litecoin will soon have an unaffiliated crypto created by a fork in its blockchain, but some, including Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, are questioning its legitimacy. Wayne Duggan reports.

Related Link: How A Walgreens-AmerisourceBergen Combo Stacks Up Against CVS-Aetna

Lumber Liquidators Defended

A day after Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (NYSE: LL) was downgraded by Wedbush, Oppenheimer came to the stock’s defense with a midday note. Check out their opposing thesis, in Jayson Derrick’s “Oppenheimer Disagrees With Wedbush's Negative Lumber Liquidators Stance.”

Crypto Careers

Would you rather work in the blockchain space than trade it? Check out the career prospects, in Wayne Duggan’s “The Tech Giants That Are Hiring For Blockchain Positions.”

