3 Reasons Why Citi Upgraded Green Dot To Buy
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services and the stock has risen more than 120 percent over the past year, but at least one analyst sees the potential for continued upside ahead
The Analyst
Citi's Andrew Schmidt assumed coverage of Green Dot's stock with a Buy rating and $68 price target (prior rating was Neutral with a $66 price target).
The Thesis
Green Dot offers consumers an "increasingly wide range" of financial services and products to both businesses and consumers, Schmidt said in a note. As such, it boasts three factors working in its favor to support further growth, including improvements in the core re-loadable prepaid card business, an expansion to address B2B and B2C payments needs that should see strong secular growth, and utilization of assets as a "Banking as a Service" platform which would include new services at scale, for example Apple Pay Cash.
Green Dot's stock is trading at 17 times the analyst's 2019 earnings per share estimate, which implies a "favorable" risk to reward profile given the company's potential to grow its EPS at a mid-teens or better rate, the analyst also said.
Price Action
Shares of Green Dot were trading higher by more than 6.8 percent at $59.73.
8 Stocks To Play The Mulvaney Era At The CFPB
Federal IT Stocks Benefit 'Significantly' From Tax Cut, Says Loop Capital Markets
Latest Ratings for GDOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for GDOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Andrew Schmidt Citi credit cards financialAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.