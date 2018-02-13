5 Reasons Why KeyBanc Upgraded Paycom
Payroll and HR provider Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a high-quality SaaS name, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
KeyBanc analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Paycom from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $105 price target, suggesting roughly 25-percent upside from current levels.
The Thesis
Paycom's proven direct sales strategy could sustain 20-percent-plus revenue growth through share gains, irrespective of economic cycles, Bracelin said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
"We believe longer-term plans to double the footprint to 90 office locations ensures an extended runway to sustain growth," the analyst said.
KeyBanc views Paycom as a company with a best-in-class efficiency model, with more than 40-percent EBITDA margins. The 2018 guidance at the midpoint for 25-percent growth and 40-percent EBITDA margins appears conservative, Bracelin said.
Low penetration of a large, $26-billion-plus total addressable market could be positive for Paycom, the analyst said. The SaaS company is gaining the most in mid-market, while Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is gaining the most in large enterprises, even as Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) are losing share at the low end, Bracelin said.
KeyBanc projects little-to-no Affordable Care Act risk through 2019.
Paycom shares, trading at 18 times EV/EBITDA on 2019 estimates, present a favorable risk-reward scenario, the analyst said.
The Price Action
Paycom shares are up about 62 percent over the past year.
The stock was up 3.51 percent at $87.48 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.
Related Links:
HubSpot Has Strong Fundamentals, But Upside Is Largely Priced In, Says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley: Veeva Systems' Share Price Fails To Reflect Growth, Margin Potential
Photo courtesy of Paycom.
Latest Ratings for PAYC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Feb 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Feb 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PAYC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Brent Bracelin KeyBanc Capital Markets SAASAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.