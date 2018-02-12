Credit Suisse Upgrades Hess After Reaching Price Target
Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) has seen its stock trade lower by 11 percent since the start of 2018 and 22 percent in the past two weeks alone, which prompted Credit Suisse to exclaim "enough is enough" in an upgrade note.
The Analyst
Credit Suisse's William Featherston upgraded Hess from Underperform to Neutral with an unchanged $42 price target.
The Thesis
Hess' stock has fallen over the past few weeks due to a combination of company-specific news including a lower than expected production guidance for 2018 and a general selloff in oil prices and stocks, Featherston said. The stock's valuation now appears to be "fair" and the analyst's negative thesis has largely played out, including the Street revising their 2018 production estimates lower as they were too high.
In fact, there are now three potential catalysts to support Hess' stock ahead, including:
- Exploration results in Guyana and success in tests could increase the 3.2 BBoe of gross resource discovered to date;
- Activist investor Elliott Management could push the company to pursue shareholder friendly measures; and
- Better than expected production with Enchilada platform is expected to be restored in June.
Price Action
Shares of Hess were trading higher by more than 4 percent Monday.
Digesting Delivering Alpha 2017: The Top Picks You Need To Know
Among The Market's Movers And Shakers, Who's Bullish And Who's Bearish For 2018?
Latest Ratings for HES
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Feb 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for HES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Credit Suisse Oil oil prices William William FeatherstonAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.