Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Viacom Gets Ratings Boost On CBS Merger Prospects
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2018 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
Viacom Gets Ratings Boost On CBS Merger Prospects
Related VIAB
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2018
13 Stocks To Watch For February 8, 2018
WSJ: Viacom's quarter doesn't slow track toward CBS deal (Seeking Alpha)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) celebrated a strong first quarter, which saw improvements in domestic advertising, subscriptions declines and revenue guidance.

Shares popped 11.3 percent on Thursday’s report, and one analyst sees continued upside.

The Rating

RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall upgraded Viacom to Sector Perform and increased his price target from $23 to $35.

The Thesis

The price target popped 52 percent primarily on merger prospects with CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

“We believe CBS and Viacom leadership will hash this out and probably merge at or near market prices since the market is a reasonably honest broker of valuations,” Cahall wrote in a note.

The $35 share price is based on improving perception of Viacom’s assets relative to peers.

The analyst views the firm’s Viacom18 stake worth about $2 billion and the Paramount unit, when compared with the recently acquired 20th Century Fox on a 15-percent enterprise value-to-sales discount, about $4 billion. Additionally, he increased his 12-month media net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization estimates from a 5.5 to 6.5 multiple considering Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA)’s purchase price of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI).

Price Action

Shares closed up about 0.5 percent at $32.87.

Related Links:

Explaining The Price Discrepancy Between Viacom's Share Classes

Viacom Downgrade Sends Stock To 7-Year Low

Photo by Coolcaesar/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for VIAB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018RBC CapitalUpgradesUnderperformSector Perform
Jan 2018MacquarieDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Nov 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for VIAB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: RBC Capital Markets Steven CahallAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA + CBS)

Wells Fargo On A CBS-Viacom Reunion: 'We Don't Like It'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2018
Weight Watchers Drops After Oprah Says She Isn't Interested In Running For President
Discovery, Lions Gate, MedReleaf, KRE: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 25
Viacom, CBS Are Better Off Apart, Says Rosenblatt Securities
The Oprah Effect: Weight Watchers Pops On 2020 Speculation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VIAB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.