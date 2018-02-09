T-Mobile Expansion In Untapped Markets Likely To Generate 'Significant' Cash Flow, Analyst Says
The continued deployment of low-band spectrum combined with the continuing expansion of retail stores will increase T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s market presence and pave the way for strong revenue generation, according to Raymond James.
The Analyst
Ric Prentiss of Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile from Market Outperform to Strong Buy and reiterated a $76 price target.
The Thesis
T-Mobile undertook heavy expansion efforts in 2017, opening 1,500 T-Mobile-branded stores and 1,300 MetroPCS-branded stores, Prentiss said in a Friday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)
Many of the stores were in legacy markets, and the company is now continuing expansion efforts into "greenfield" markets, indicating a growing retail presence, Prentiss said. This expansion into new markets is likely to result in significant cash flow generation, he said.
Price Action
T-Mobile shares closed Friday up 0.54 percent at $59.20.
Latest Ratings for TMUS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Underperform
|Feb 2018
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Strong Buy
|Dec 2017
|Macquarie
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
