Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse On Oasis Petroleum: 'Too Cheap To Ignore'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2018 5:17pm   Comments
Share:
Related OAS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2018
9 Best Energy Stocks To Own Before Earnings
Concourse Capital Management, LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Encana Corp, Air Lease Corp, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is an independent exploration and production company that offers investors one of the "most attractive" risk to reward profiles within the entire energy and petroleum space, according to Wall Street's newest bull analyst.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse's Betty Jiang initiated coverage of Oasis Petroleum's stock with an Outperform rating and $11 price target.

The Thesis

Oasis Petroleum's stock is trading at a valuation that implies it's only a Bakken pure-play, which means the stock comes with a free option on its exposure to Permian after buying more acreage from Forge Energy for $946 million in December, Jiang said in a note. The stock is also trading at roughly the same enterprise value today as it has prior to the deal and a "much steeper" NAV (net asset value) discount today of 0.51 times.

Investors may also not be fully appreciated the company's non-core Bakken asset sales, which could fetch $500 million (more than $1.60 per share) in a sale and could come in the first half of 2018, the analyst said. Beyond the first half of 2018, the stock could move higher if the company shows at the very least "adequate" Permian operating performance.

Price Action

Shares of Oasis Petroleum closed down 2.3 percent at $7.72.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2018

The End-Of-The-Year Oil Trade Is Spreading To Leveraged ETFs

Latest Ratings for OAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2018Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OAS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bakken Betty Jiang Credit Suisse OilAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OAS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2018
9 Best Energy Stocks To Own Before Earnings
The End-Of-The-Year Oil Trade Is Spreading To Leveraged ETFs
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OAS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.