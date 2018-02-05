ICYMI: Super Bowl Commercials, Nvidia, Roku, And A Bitcoin Bull
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
NVIDIA
Days after being targeted by short-sell outfit Citron Research, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was back in the news with an autonomous vehicle partnership announcement. Get all the technical details in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Nvidia Partners With Continental On AI Self-Driving Cars.”
Short Roku At Your Own Risk
Needham’s Laura Martin has been pounding the table on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) for a while now. See six reasons she says short sellers should close their bearish trades on this streaming pure-play in Jayson Derrick’s “Roku Analyst Warns Short Sellers To Close Their Positions.”
‘Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful’
Investor extraordinaire Warren Buffett once famously advised taking a contrarian view to the vicissitudes of market sentiment, but should one apply a similar philosophy when it comes to the cryptocurrency craze and its recent correction? Yes -- at least according to one bitcoin bull.
The Super Bowl’s Commercials, Ranked
LikeFolio found out which commercials featured during the 2018 Super Bowl were viewers’ most liked. See if your favorites made the list in Andy Swan’s “The Most Loved And Hated Super Bowl LII Commercials: Pepsi Steals The Show, Diet Coke Falls Flat.”
Latest Ratings for ROKU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Nov 2017
|Needham
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Short Sellers Previews Sports After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga
