Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Super Bowl Commercials, Nvidia, Roku, And A Bitcoin Bull
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 5:33pm   Comments
Share:
ICYMI: Super Bowl Commercials, Nvidia, Roku, And A Bitcoin Bull
Related ROKU
Roku Analyst Warns Short Sellers To Close Their Positions
Needham's Laura Martin: Amazon Prime Price Increase Won't Affect Netflix, Roku
Roku +2% as Needham warns shorts to close out ahead of earnings (Seeking Alpha)
Related NVDA
Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nvidia To Buy
The Week Ahead: IPOs Ramp Up Just As Earnings Season Fades
Nvidia Ready To Beat? (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

NVIDIA

Days after being targeted by short-sell outfit Citron Research, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was back in the news with an autonomous vehicle partnership announcement. Get all the technical details in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Nvidia Partners With Continental On AI Self-Driving Cars.”

Short Roku At Your Own Risk

Needham’s Laura Martin has been pounding the table on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) for a while now. See six reasons she says short sellers should close their bearish trades on this streaming pure-play in Jayson Derrick’s “Roku Analyst Warns Short Sellers To Close Their Positions.”

‘Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful’

Investor extraordinaire Warren Buffett once famously advised taking a contrarian view to the vicissitudes of market sentiment, but should one apply a similar philosophy when it comes to the cryptocurrency craze and its recent correction? Yes -- at least according to one bitcoin bull.

The Super Bowl’s Commercials, Ranked

LikeFolio found out which commercials featured during the 2018 Super Bowl were viewers’ most liked. See if your favorites made the list in Andy Swan’s “The Most Loved And Hated Super Bowl LII Commercials: Pepsi Steals The Show, Diet Coke Falls Flat.”

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018CitigroupDowngradesNeutralSell
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Nov 2017NeedhamReiteratesBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Short Sellers Previews Sports After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + GBTC)

Bitcoin Bull Doubles Down As Crypto Continues To Slide
Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nvidia To Buy
The Week Ahead: IPOs Ramp Up Just As Earnings Season Fades
The Cryptocurrency Dictionary: HODL And 25 Other Terms Explained
Nvidia Partners With Continental On AI Self-Driving Cars
Amazon, Nvidia, And 3 Other Stocks In A Bullish Technical Trend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ROKU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.