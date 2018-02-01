Market Overview

ICYMI: Nvidia, Qorvo, Bitcoin Breaks Down
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2018 5:32pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.

Nvidia Dinged By Sell Side Ahead Of Earnings

After Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have each posted strong Q4 earnings, all eyes interested in semis turn to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), which reports Feb. 8. See why Goldman Sachs thinks the stock may have outperformed too much, in Wayne Duggan’s “Goldman Sachs Removes Nvidia From Conviction List, But Maintains Bullish Stance.”

Bitcoin Falls Out Of Bed

The digital currency selloff continued, with the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) down 22 percent In late afternoon trading. Wayne Duggan examines some of the latest headline risk to hit the crypto space in “Subpoenas, Price Manipulation Worries: What You Need To Know About Bitfinex.”

Qorvo Gets A New Bull

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose, even making a new 52-week high of $85.24. Find out what boosted the shares higher in Shanthi Rexaline’s “Qorvo Essentially Confirms Apple Design Win; Nomura Upgrades.”

