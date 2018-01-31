Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Electronic Arts' Q3 Better Than Expected, But Morgan Stanley Stays On Sideline
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2018 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Electronic Arts' Q3 Better Than Expected, But Morgan Stanley Stays On Sideline
Related EA
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks Jump Out Of The Gate; Nintendo, EA Break Out To New Highs (Investor's Business Daily)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares spiked after hours Tuesday and continued higher Wednesday on positive earnings, but Morgan Stanley’s still not buying.

The Rating

Analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Electronic Arts and raised the price target from $120 to $126.

The Thesis

The company beat top- and bottom-line estimates by 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively, and Morgan Stanley attributed the performance to live services digital revenues.

“FIFA” and “Madden Ultimate Team” grew more quickly than forecasted, “Sims” outperformed with a pets and laundry expansion packs and the combined franchises helped drive revenues 31 percent higher than expected and up 39 percent year-over-year, according to Morgan Stanley. 

At the same time, Electronic Arts indicated interest in leveraging tax reform on buybacks, dividends or acquisitions.

“With more clarity on potential shareholder return expected at [fiscal fourth-quarter 2018] earnings, this messaging is likely to limit near-term downside in the name,” Nowak said in a Wednesday note. 

Although heartened by these circumstances, Morgan Stanley is waiting for a new title and the firm’s 2020 earnings driver before buying.

“While there isn't much tactical downside, we remain EW as EA's unfortunate string of missteps on its non-sports franchises — "Star Wars Battlefront" 1 and 2, the closure of Visceral games, "Mass Effect," and "TitanFall 2" — leave us without a clear catalyst beyond FY19, when EA begins lapping three consecutive years of strong "FIFA Ultimate Team" and the 2018 World Cup,” the analyst said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares were trading up 7.81 percent at $127.97.

Related Links:

Electronic Arts Upgraded After 'Star Wars' Backlash: Here's Why

Bernstein: Why Video Game Publishers Could Be 'The Perfect Media Companies'

Photo courtesy of Electronic Arts. 

Latest Ratings for EA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jan 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley video gamesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga Pro's 7 Stocks To Watch Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.