Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Callidus Software Hit With Downgrade After SAP Buyout
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Callidus Software Hit With Downgrade After SAP Buyout
Related CALD
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/30/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Enterprise software and SaaS name Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALDannounced an agreement Jan. 29 to be bought out by SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP)'s American unit.

The Analyst

B. Riley FBR analyst Kevin Liu downgraded Callidus Software from Buy to Neutral and increased the price target from $28 to $36, to match the acquisition price.

The Thesis

SAP has agreed to pay $36 in cash for each Callidus share, resulting in a total enterprise value of $2.4 billion, Liu said in a Wednesday note. The deal price reflects a 10-percent premium over the closing price on Jan. 29 and a 21-percent premium over the 30-day volume weighted average price per share, according to B. Riley. 

The valuation suggested by the transaction price is a favorable outcome for the company's shareholders, the analyst said. The deal represents a premium to what rival Xactly Corp (NYSE: XTLY) fetched when it sold itself to Vista Equity Partners.

"In regards to the potential for a higher bid, we surmise that other strategic vendors like salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) or Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have had ample opportunity to pursue CALD, and the final purchase price suggests a thorough process," Liu said. 

At this juncture, B. Riley does not see the possibility of a rival offer emerging.

Callidus Software is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter results after the market close Feb. 8, with the company expecting pro forma EPS of11-12 cents on revenues of $65 million to $66 million.

The Price Action

Shares of Callidus Software were up about 79 percent over the year up until the announcement of the deal.

Shares were up 0.28 percent at $36.05 at the time of publication Wednesday afternoon. 

Related Links:

NOW Is The Time; Analyst Explains Why ServiceNow Is Still A Buy

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Oracle, Says Upside Exists In Earnings Growth

Latest Ratings for CALD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018B. RileyDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2018Lake StreetDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2017First AnalysisInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CALD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: B. Riley FBR cloudAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALD + CRM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 300 Points; Callidus Software Shares Rise On Acquisition News
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2%; Thomson Reuters Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Pfizer Beats Q4 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CALD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.