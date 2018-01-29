Market Overview

ICYMI: AMD Earnings Preview, Dell And VMware, Dr. Pepper's Deal, Wynn Resorts
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

What You Need To Know About Dr. Pepper’s Merger News

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (NYSE: DPS) announced plans to merge with Keurig Green Mountain, sending shares rocketing higher. Get the details on the deal in Jayson Derrick’s “Dr. Pepper Snapple Soars 30% Amid Plans To Merge With Keurig Green Mountain.”

Should You Gamble On Wynn Resorts?

A sexual misconduct scandal has erased a sizable chunk of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) share price. Still, at least one sell side firm says it may not be worth it to buy the dip. Check out Brett Hershman’s “JPMorgan: Despite A $2 Billion Drop In Market Cap, Wynn Resorts Is A Risky Bet Right Now.”

Related Link: Chip Stocks Q4 Earnings: Intel Sets The Tone For AMD, Nvidia

Reports Of Dell, VMware Tie-Up Get Titillate Tech Investors

Elizabeth Balboa explains the latest merger talk surrounding VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) and Dell, in “Dell Reportedly Exploring Reverse Merger With VMWare, Potential IPO.”

AMD Bear Strikes Positive Note

Ahead of its Q4 print, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) received props from an unlikely source. Though it maintains an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley highlighted potential upside for AMD, if only in the near term. Wayne Duggan reports.

