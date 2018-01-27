3 Reasons Philip Morris Could Still Receive FDA Approval For Its 'Safer' Cigarette
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) hopes to market the IQOS cigarette as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes, but it
The Analyst
Height Securities' Stefanie Miller.
The Thesis
The Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee rejected the claim that IQOS device can reduce the risk of tobacco-related diseases. Despite the negative news, the analyst said she expects that
Philip Morris' request is in-line with FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's tobacco agenda.
She doesn't find the TPSAC's vote surprising, because the questions they were asked Thursday were "specifically phrased."
Center for Tobacco Products and Philip Morris can use the feedback they received Thursday to work together and make revisions to the company's application.
The hearing was focused only on whether the company will be allowed to make claims of reduced risk if IQOS gets approved for the U.S. distribution, said Miller. Whether it will be permitted to sell the product is going to be decided at a different hearing next month, the analyst said. It is important to understand that TPSAC has no regulatory jurisdiction and it only advises the CTP on various questions it may have, according to Height Securities.
The Price Action
Philip Morris jumped 2.50 percent Friday after dropping 2.81 percent Thursday.
Related Links:
What Were Once Vices Are Now Dividends: A Sinful New ETF
Photo courtesy of Philip Morris.
Latest Ratings for PM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2017
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for PM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Height Securities Stefanie Miller tobaccoAnalyst Color News FDA Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.