ICYMI: Kroger Rumors, NBA Gambling, Apple's Q1, Blockchain ETF

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Blockchain ETF, One Week In

After a week of trading, interest remains high in the only blockchain ETFs, Reality Shares Nasdaq NextGen (NASDAQ: BLCN) and Amplify Transformational Data (NYSE: BLOK). Read a review of the latter from Todd Shriber, the ETF Professor, in “Off The Block: A Fast Start For A Blockchain ETF.”

Apple Prognostications

See what a top firm sees in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s future, in Jayson Derrick’s “Morgan Stanley Projects A Q1 Beat For Apple.”

Related Link: First Blockchain ETFs Debut: Here's What You Need To Know

NBA Proposes An ‘Integrity Fee’ On Gambling

Brett Hershman takes a deep dive into the National Basketball Association’s suggestion it be allowed to wet its beak in any wagers involving its teams, should sports betting be legalized. Read more, in “NBA Intends To Take A 1% Cut, Or 'Integrity Fee,' If Sports Betting Is Legalized.”

Kroger, Alibaba Have Talked About Alipay, But...

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) became the subject of merger speculation Thursday after being linked in a New York Post report late Wednesday.

In an exclusive report, Elizabeth Balboa and Taylor Cox try to separate fact from fiction with the help of a source close to the matter.