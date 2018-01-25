Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Caterpillar's Odd Volatility Thursday

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2018 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
A Look At Caterpillar's Odd Volatility Thursday
Related CAT
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Horizon Global Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Caterpillar Earnings Beat Expectations
Stocks Higher As Dow Leads Thanks To These Components (Investor's Business Daily)

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) were trading higher by more than 3 percent ahead of Thursday's market open and even traded above its all-time high of $173.24. But the stock opened at $173.10 and then quickly traded as low as $162.46 before rebounding to the $170 level. Shares were trading down nearly 1 percent at $168.54 Thursday afternoon. 

What You Need To Know

Caterpillar reported fourth quarter-results before the open Thursday that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company said it earned $2.16 per share in the quarter on revenue of $12.9 billion versus expectations of $1.79 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.

Caterpillar's strong performance in the quarter was attributed to surging demand for the company's machinery in China, an improving U.S. economy and other factors. 

Why It's Important

Surprisingly, Caterpillar's stock moved sharply lower after the market open, a confusing move given that the company's earnings report exceeded the Street's most bullish forecasts, Bloomberg's Taylor Riggs said. During the quarter, the company's global retail machine sales rose by 34 percent, making it the strongest quarter seen since 2011.

A likely explanation for the sell-off could be profit-taking, as Caterpillar is the second best-performing Dow component over the past year, she said. The move could not be attributed to any commentary made during the post-earnings conference call, as the event only started at 11 a.m. ET. 

What's Next?

Some of the early commentary from Caterpillar's conference call includes:

  • Expectations for tax reform to create a "level playing field" against the company's' competitors and give management access to cash for capital allocation commitments.
  • Expectations for all business segments to improve in 2018 and demand to be "up slightly."
  • Expectations for a resolution of a U.S. tax probe of the Swiss unit to come in an "expeditious manner."

Related Links:

12 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2018

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2018

Latest Ratings for CAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jan 2018BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2018JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: China Dow Jones Heavy Machine machineryAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Horizon Global Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Caterpillar Earnings Beat Expectations
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
12 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.