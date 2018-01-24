In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

A Pharma Trade From Goldman

Jayson Derrick outlines a bull and bear call on Catelent, Inc (NYSE: CTLT) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (NYSE: VRX), respectively, from Goldman Sachs. Check out “Goldman Sachs On Specialty Pharma: Buy Catalent, Sell Valeant.”

Puma Biotech Declawed By European Medicines Agency

Puma Biotechnology, Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares were crushed Wednesday after reporting a negative trend vote from European regulators regarding its neratinib compound. Learn more in Shanthi Rexaline’s “What You Need to Know About Puma Biotech's 25% Slide.”

Related Link: With EU Approval For Puma Biotech's Breast Cancer Drug Unlikely, Cowen Downgrades

'3 Micro-Cap Tech Stocks To Watch In 2018'

Bill Haddad checked out the LD Micro Virtual CES Wrap Up so that you don’t have to. From Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) to My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ), learn why these names are worth keeping an eye on this year.