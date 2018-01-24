Aaron's Downgraded On Valuation
Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions and it operates through five business segments.
The Analyst
Loop Capital Markets' Anthony Chukumba analyst downgraded Aaron's from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $42.
The Thesis
Chukumba sees valuation as a main reason for the downgrade. The stock is trading close to his price target of $42, which is based on 14.7 times multiple of 2018 diluted earnings per share. The analyst has a bullish view on the company's business segment Progressive and he expects the tax reform to have a positive effect on the company.
Chukumba expects Aaron's core business to benefit from acquired former franchise SEI/Aaron's Inc.. He added that the stock has been experiencing volatility lately so he wants to wait for a better entry point.
Price Action
The stock is trading about 1 percent lower at $41.66. It's gained around 3.5 percent year to date.
Latest Ratings for AAN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Loop Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Nov 2017
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Strong Buy
|Nov 2017
|Loop Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
