Argus: Bioverativ Shares Fully Valued After Sanofi Buyout Offer
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 11:40am   Comments
Argus: Bioverativ Shares Fully Valued After Sanofi Buyout Offer
Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) agreed to be acquired by Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) in an $11.6-billion all-cash deal, with the offer price valuing each of Bioverativ shares at $105. The offer price represents a 64-percent premium to Bioverativ's closing price prior to the deal announcement. 

The deal, announced Jan. 22, is expected to close within three months.

Bioverativ shares rose 64.40 percent on Jan. 22 in reaction to the news.

The Analyst

Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg downgraded the shares of Bioverativ from Buy to Hold.

The Thesis

Bioverativ shares are trading at 30.8 times Argus' 2018 earnings per share estimate, well above the 18.8 times, on average, for the peer group, including Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Hellweg said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The shares have run up 85 percent since Argus's September upgrade, including the solid jump following the Sanofi offer, Hellweg said.

A Hold rating is now appropriate given the strong run-up and the forthcoming acquisition, according to Argus. Shares are fully valued at today's levels, the firm said. 

The Price Action

Bioverativ shares, which were up about 52 percent for the past year until the Sanofi deal announcement, were down 0.11 percent at the time of publication Wednesday morning. 

Latest Ratings for BIVV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jan 2018ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2018JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for BIVV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: ArgusAnalyst Color Biotech News Downgrades M&A Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

