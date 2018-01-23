Market Overview

Analyst: Criteo Shares Could Be Headed To The Teens If GDPR Implementation Is Negative
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2018 3:40pm   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO)’s in a rough patch. The stock has fallen 51 percent over the last six months, and its potential recovery or continued decline seems to hinge on a single factor, according to one analyst.

The Rating

BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon downgraded Criteo to Market Perform and lowered his price target from $30 to $26.

The Thesis

The downgrade was primarily driven by lack of visibility on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that will govern the use of consumer data in Europe starting in May.

“We materially underestimated the impact of Apple’s ITP and after several weeks of heavy focus on conversations with industry contacts, we can’t ignore the consistent caution about the potential impact of GDPR,” Salmon wrote in a Tuesday note.

BMO Capital expects two scenarios: the implementation of GDPR is materially negative and Criteo’s stock drops to the teens or Criteo adjusts its business practices or technology solutions to offset any effects, and the stock begins to see a material rebound.

Regardless of the outcome, Salmon said the fourth quarter “won’t be too bad,” considering Criteo’s exposure to e-commerce and its robust sponsored products.

Price Action

At time of publication, Criteo was trading down 2 percent at a rate of $24.94.

Latest Ratings for CRTO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Dec 2017JMP SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Dec 2017MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Daniel SalmonAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

