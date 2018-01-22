ICYMI: Apple Earnings Preview, GE Downgrade, 24-Hour Trading

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Lights Out For General Electric

After sinking on a pessimistic outlook issued by the company, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares took another hit Monday as Bank of America downgraded the stock. Get the details of the firm’s thesis in Jayson Derrick's “No Blue Sky In Sight: Analyst Steps To The Sidelines On General Electric.”

Apple’s Earnings Approach

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors are sure to be salivating for the company's upcoming Q1 earnings report (due Feb. 1), but one analyst is feeling decidedly blase about the tech giant’s prospects. Get some professional tips on key items to pay attention to in the report, in “3 Areas To Watch In Apple's Upcoming Earnings Report.”

TD Ameritrade Extends Trading Hours

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) announced it would enable certain retail traders and investors on its platform to execute trades outside of normal market hours. Elizabeth Balboa, in an exclusive conversation with TDA Executive Vice President Steve Quirk, explains “What You Need To Know About TD Ameritrade's 24-Hour Trading.”