ICYMI: Crypto Hedge Funds, Blockchain Roundup, A Pair Of Shippers Downgraded
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Your Daily Blockchain Report
Blockchain remains front-of-mind from trading desks to dinner tables. Jayson Derrick details some of the biggest blockchain related stories of the day in “Today In Blockchain: LightInTheBox, SPI Energy, Millennium Blockchain.”
Hedgies Get In On The Trend
Brett Hershman examines the likely flood of hedge funds entering the crypto space in 2018. Learn why the number of crypto-focused funds could triple this year.
Analyst Disembarks From Overweight Rating On A Pair Of Shippers
Shipping stocks like Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) could soon see a cycle peak, according to JPMorgan’s Noah Parquette. Get the low down on this analyst’s thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “JPMorgan Turns Selective On Dry Bulk Carriers, Downgrades Diana Shipping And Navios Maritime Partners.”
Latest Ratings for DSX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Dec 2017
|Jefferies
|Assumes
|Hold
|Hold
|May 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|In-Line
