Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Crypto Hedge Funds, Blockchain Roundup, A Pair Of Shippers Downgraded
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2018 6:10pm   Comments
Share:
ICYMI: Crypto Hedge Funds, Blockchain Roundup, A Pair Of Shippers Downgraded
Related DSX
JPMorgan Turns Selective On Dry Bulk Carriers, Downgrades Diana Shipping And Navios Maritime Partners
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
J.P. Morgan downgrades Diana Shipping, Navios Maritime Partners (Seeking Alpha)
Related NMM
JPMorgan Turns Selective On Dry Bulk Carriers, Downgrades Diana Shipping And Navios Maritime Partners
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
J.P. Morgan downgrades Diana Shipping, Navios Maritime Partners (Seeking Alpha)

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Your Daily Blockchain Report

Blockchain remains front-of-mind from trading desks to dinner tables. Jayson Derrick details some of the biggest blockchain related stories of the day in “Today In Blockchain: LightInTheBox, SPI Energy, Millennium Blockchain.”

Hedgies Get In On The Trend

Brett Hershman examines the likely flood of hedge funds entering the crypto space in 2018. Learn why the number of crypto-focused funds could triple this year.

Analyst Disembarks From Overweight Rating On A Pair Of Shippers

Shipping stocks like Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) could soon see a cycle peak, according to JPMorgan’s Noah Parquette. Get the low down on this analyst’s thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “JPMorgan Turns Selective On Dry Bulk Carriers, Downgrades Diana Shipping And Navios Maritime Partners.”

Latest Ratings for DSX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Dec 2017JefferiesAssumesHoldHold
May 2017Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesUnderperformIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for DSX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Hedge Funds Previews After-Hours Center Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSX + GBTC)

JPMorgan Turns Selective On Dry Bulk Carriers, Downgrades Diana Shipping And Navios Maritime Partners
8 Stocks Getting Hit By Bitcoin's Regulatory Woes
Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Other Cryptos Tumble As Regulatory Noose Tightens
18 Stocks And ETFs To Watch In 2018
ICYMI: Snap Sinks, Bitcoin Trust Splits, Facebook's Facelift, Intel's 'Processor-Gate'
This Week In Cryptos: ScoreCoin, SoonCoin Make Big Moves As Buffett, Dimon, And South Korea Make Headlines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DSX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.