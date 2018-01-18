Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO Sees 22% Upside In Worldpay After Vantiv Merger
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2018 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
BMO Sees 22% Upside In Worldpay After Vantiv Merger
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2018

Payment processor Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP), which was formed in the merger of Vantiv and the U.K.'s Worldpay plc, is likely to benefit from higher 2019 earnings per share and a higher multiple, according to BMO Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets analyst Paulo Ribeiro upgraded Worldpay from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $71 to $95, suggesting roughly 22-percent upside from current levels.

The analyst also named Worldpay as one of his top picks along with First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC).

The Thesis

Worldpay is poised to report higher 2019 earnings per share thanks to the M&A deal, Ribeiro said in a Wednesday note.

"P/E benefits from [an] improved revneue growth profile and margin expansion on added scale, industry-leading omnichannel and integrated capabilities and further vertical/SMB opportunities," the analyst said. 

Ribeiro also sees upside from lower assessment fees and the company's tax bill benefit, which is estimated to add 5-7 percent to earnings per share and more TRAs.

Although BMO Capital Markets sees challenges related to platform integration, Ribeiro said faster-to-market innovations, lower-cost processing and reduced CapEx will benefit the combined company after the initial integration investment.

"Combination supports higher multiple with compelling opportunities, in particular in e-commerce and SMB," he said.

The Price Action

Worldpay, formerly Vantiv, shares are up over 25 percent over the past year. The stock was up 1.49 percent at $79.05 at the close Thursday.

Related Links:

Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A

Vantiv Will Be The Merchant Acquirer To Own Over 2018, Says Buckingham

Latest Ratings for WP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2018Goldman SachsReinstatesBuy
Jan 2018BarclaysReinstatesOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets Paulo Ribeiro paymentsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WP + FDC)

First Data Is Bank Of America's 'Great Value Idea' For 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2018
Bernstein: 10 Disruptive Forces In Payments For 2018
Among The Market's Movers And Shakers, Who's Bullish And Who's Bearish For 2018?
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In First Data Corp And XLE
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Allergan, ETP, Cisco And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.