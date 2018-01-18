Payment processor Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP), which was formed in the merger of Vantiv and the U.K.'s Worldpay plc, is likely to benefit from higher 2019 earnings per share and a higher multiple, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets analyst Paulo Ribeiro upgraded Worldpay from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $71 to $95, suggesting roughly 22-percent upside from current levels.

The analyst also named Worldpay as one of his top picks along with First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC).

The Thesis

Worldpay is poised to report higher 2019 earnings per share thanks to the M&A deal, Ribeiro said in a Wednesday note.

"P/E benefits from [an] improved revneue growth profile and margin expansion on added scale, industry-leading omnichannel and integrated capabilities and further vertical/SMB opportunities," the analyst said.

Ribeiro also sees upside from lower assessment fees and the company's tax bill benefit, which is estimated to add 5-7 percent to earnings per share and more TRAs.

Although BMO Capital Markets sees challenges related to platform integration, Ribeiro said faster-to-market innovations, lower-cost processing and reduced CapEx will benefit the combined company after the initial integration investment.

"Combination supports higher multiple with compelling opportunities, in particular in e-commerce and SMB," he said.

The Price Action

Worldpay, formerly Vantiv, shares are up over 25 percent over the past year. The stock was up 1.49 percent at $79.05 at the close Thursday.

Related Links:

Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A

Vantiv Will Be The Merchant Acquirer To Own Over 2018, Says Buckingham