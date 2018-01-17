ICYMI: Shutterfly Downgrade, BioBlast Price Action, Blockchain ETFs

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Blockchain ETFs’ Inaugural Trading Session

Wayne Duggan breaks down the arrival of new ETFs - Reality Shares Nasdaq NextGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ: BLCN) and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) - dedicated to the new technology that’s been the talk of Wall Street lately. Read “First Blockchain ETFs Debut: Here's What You Need To Know.”

BioBlast Price Action A Mystery To Its CEO

In an exclusive statement to Benzinga, BioBlast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) CEO Fred Price said the company has “no clue” why its stock has seen such volatility of late. Read more about Wednesday’s price action and Price’s befuddlement in Bill Haddad’s “BioBlast CEO Calls Price Spike 'Bizarre.'”

Shutterfly Downgraded On Valuation

Elizabeth Balboa explains the new bear thesis on Shutterfly, Inc (NASDAQ: SFLY) from Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin, in “Time To Take Profits In Shutterfly? Goldman Sachs Downgrades.”