Morgan Stanley Upgrades Dean Foods, Cites 'More Balanced' 2018
Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) have lost more than 40 percent over the past year, but one analyst sees a "more balanced" setup for 2018.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Matthew Grainger upgraded Dean Foods' stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with an unchanged $11 price target.
The Thesis
Many of the fundamental pressures plaguing Dean Foods over the past year remains unchanged but after a more than 40 percent decline in the stock in 2017, the setup for 2018 is more balanced, Grainger said in a note. Specifically, the company's EBIT profile of $0.073 per gallon is unchanged but the company can now benefit from an approximate 10 percent decline in Class I milk costs and an improvement in private label margins. Other tailwinds that were not present in 2017 include more aggressive cost savings, portfolio optimization measures, and a benefit from tax reform.
Dean Foods' stock is now trading at a 5.8 times C2018 EV/EBITDA multiple, which represents a discount to its five-year average of 6.3 times, Grainger said. The analyst's $11 price target implies a 5.5 times multiple, which implies minimal downside potential in 2018.
Price Action
Shares of Dean Foods traded higher by more than 3 percent Wednesday morning, but neared the close up less than 1 percent at $11.35.
Latest Ratings for DF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Nov 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
