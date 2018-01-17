Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dish Network, Says Spectrum Assets Are Losing Value
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 17, 2018 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dish Network, Says Spectrum Assets Are Losing Value
Related DISH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple Downgrade, Bitcoin Extends Fall, A Cannabis Genome
Dish Network cut at Morgan Stanley as M&A environment dims (Seeking Alpha)

There telecom sector has many moving parts: new policies from the Federal Communications Commission, increasing diversity among competitors and attempts to contract the market.

In this environment, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is losing value, according to Morgan Stanley. 

The Rating

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne downgraded Dish from Overweight to Equal-weight and lowered the price target from $75 to $55.

The Thesis

The thesis is largely based on Dish’s diminished options to monetize its wireless spectrum and sell its assets.

“We continue to trust in DISH's management team to ultimately make the right capital allocation decisions, but we also have to acknowledge the market dynamics around DISH have shifted,” Swinburne said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The value of Dish’s spectrum assets are seen to decline as the FCC considers a new auction and as potential buyers like T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquire their own spectrum. Any remaining acquisition interest by T-Mobile is expected to meet regulatory challenges.

Morgan Stanley now views Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) as possibly the only suitor for Dish, and its financial position supports small cell deployments over spectrum acquisition, Swinburne said. 

At the same time, Dish is facing significant competition for its Sling streaming product, and the pay-TV industry has continued challenges, the analyst said. 

Morgan Stanley projects a stable core broadcast satellite business strengthened by low churn and consistent free cash flow.

Price Action

Dish was down 4.75 percent at $45.71 at the time of publication Wednesday morning. 

Related Links:

What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You

Dish Surges As Airwave Case Returns To FCC

Latest Ratings for DISH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017UBSMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DISH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley satellite Simon FlanneryAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + TMUS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple Downgrade, Bitcoin Extends Fall, A Cannabis Genome
Will Verizon's Acquisition Of Niddel Be A Major Boon?
Altice USA Drops Starz Channels On Declining Viewership
ICYMI: It's A New Year And Everyone's Polishing Their Crystal Balls
After Failed Merger Talks, Continuing The T-Mobile Vs. Sprint Pair Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DISH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.