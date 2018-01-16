Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICYMI: Crypto Crackdown, MoviePass, Greenlight Capital, And Under Armour
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2018 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
ICYMI: Crypto Crackdown, MoviePass, Greenlight Capital, And Under Armour
Related
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Protect This House? Macquarie Downgrades Under Armour
Another gloomy read on Under Armour (Seeking Alpha)
Related HMNY
A Look At What MoviePass Has Accomplished In 6 Months
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Under Armour: If The Downgrade Fits…

Another analyst turned bearish on shares of Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA). Jayson Derrick describes the three reasons more downside is expected for the footwear and apparel maker, in “Protect This House? Macquarie Downgrades Under Armour.”

MoviePass Impresses

Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares continue to ride a wave of positive sentiment surrounding their investment in MoviePass. Wayne Duggan reviews the cinema-goer subscription service's head-turning user growth in “A Look At What MoviePass Has Accomplished In 6 Months.”

Cryptos Falter

In “8 Stocks Getting Hit By Bitcoin's Regulatory Woes,” Jayson Derrick reports on the move lower Tuesday for crypto-related tickers like Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and DPW Holdings (NYSE: DPW) amid growing concerns countries like France, South Korea, and China will soon intervene in the digital currency space.

Parsing Greenlight Capital’s Q4

Attention, all you coattail investors: Benzinga read through Greenlight Capital’s latest investor letter so you don’t have to. Learn more, in “Greenlight's Q4 Letter Reveals Another Tough Quarter For David Einhorn.”

Related Link:

Coattail Investing: How To Trade Like David Einhorn

Latest Ratings for UAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018MacquarieDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jan 2018SusquehannaDowngradesNeutralNegative
Jan 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UAA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Hedge Funds Previews After-Hours Center Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPW + HMNY)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Energizer Shares Spike Higher
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Blackhawk Surges On News Of Acquisition By Silver Lake; Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Shares Slide
8 Stocks Getting Hit By Bitcoin's Regulatory Woes
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Citigroup Profit Tops Expectations
A Look At What MoviePass Has Accomplished In 6 Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UAA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.