ICYMI: Crypto Crackdown, MoviePass, Greenlight Capital, And Under Armour

Under Armour: If The Downgrade Fits…

Another analyst turned bearish on shares of Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA). Jayson Derrick describes the three reasons more downside is expected for the footwear and apparel maker, in “Protect This House? Macquarie Downgrades Under Armour.”

MoviePass Impresses

Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares continue to ride a wave of positive sentiment surrounding their investment in MoviePass. Wayne Duggan reviews the cinema-goer subscription service's head-turning user growth in “A Look At What MoviePass Has Accomplished In 6 Months.”

Cryptos Falter

In “8 Stocks Getting Hit By Bitcoin's Regulatory Woes,” Jayson Derrick reports on the move lower Tuesday for crypto-related tickers like Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and DPW Holdings (NYSE: DPW) amid growing concerns countries like France, South Korea, and China will soon intervene in the digital currency space.

Parsing Greenlight Capital’s Q4

Attention, all you coattail investors: Benzinga read through Greenlight Capital’s latest investor letter so you don’t have to. Learn more, in “Greenlight's Q4 Letter Reveals Another Tough Quarter For David Einhorn.”

