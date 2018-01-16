Stifel Sees Potential For A 20% Return In Allegiant
Allegiant Air parent company Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has been awarded Stifel's highest rating.
The Analyst
Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi upgraded Allegiant Travel from Hold to Buy and upped the price target from $150 to $200, suggesting roughly 20-percent upside from the $165.50 level at which the stock closed Friday.
The Thesis
Allegiant Travel shares are trading at 13 times Stifel's 2019 earnings per share estimate of $15.50, DeNardi said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Stifel's estimate incorporates a 2.5-percent total operating unit revenue increase, 1-percent average decline in cost per available seat mile and a $2.15/gallon jet fuel price in 2018 and 2019.
Against this backdrop, the company faces a relatively lower-risk revenue outlook, as 80 percent of its routes are in non-competitive markets, DeNardi said. The analyst projects that Allegiant's ramping revenue initiatives in 2018 — namely improved revenue management and increasing contributions from its co-branded credit card — contributing about 3 points to year-over-year unit revenue.
"An improving revenue outlook combined with lower operational risk and the prospects for compelling cost leverage in 2018/2019 gives us confidence in ALGT's margin profile both relative to its [ultra low cost-carrier] peers and on an absolute basis," DeNardi said.
Allegiant has stronger near-term revenue trends with less downside risk, even if competitive dynamics worsen, DeNardi said. The company also has industry-best CASMx trends, he said.
Price Action
Allegiant Travel is down about 7 percent over the past year.
At the time of writing, Allegiant Travel was rallying 2.48 percent at $169.60.
Latest Ratings for ALGT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Dec 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
