KeyBanc: Despite Activist Involvement, An Akamai Takeover Is Unlikely
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 9:50am   Comments
KeyBanc downgrades Akamai on takeover doubts (Seeking Alpha)

After a lackadaisical first-half in 2017, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares picked up beginning in September. At the company's current valuation, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst is bearish. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Akamai from Sector Weight to Underweight with a downside price target of $51.

The Thesis

"With its current elevated valuation, deteriorating fundamental profile and less expensive alternative assets available, we see a takeout as unlikely, leading to our [Underweight] rating," Nispel said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

A takeout could still materialize given Elliott Management's involvement in Akamai and the company's own strategic review, the analyst said. 

KeyBanc sees the possibility of a strategic buyer for Akamai, rather than a financial buyer, on the basis of opex and capex prospects.  

"While we believe there could be a long list of potential acquirers, we also believe there are smaller, more nimble startups that are less expensive and could be a better fit than AKAM," Nispel said. 

A leveraged buyout could result in a valuation in the high $70s to low $80s, assuming a bull case scenario, with a potential acquirer likely to pay a 20-25 percent premium for Akamai, he said. 

KeyBanc isn't too convinced about the strategic value of the company's assets, although Nispel said a shift in focus to enterprise security could open up its addressable market.

The Price Action

Shares of Akamai are down about 7 percent over the past year, although they have gained about 39 percent since September.

Photo courtesy of Akamai. 

Latest Ratings for AKAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018KeyBancDowngradesSector WeightUnderweight
Dec 2017Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Oct 2017B. RileyMaintainsBuy

